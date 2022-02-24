KZN and EC geared to take advantage of burgeoning cannabis industry, says Premier Sihle Zikalala

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape are the leading provinces geared to take advantage of the burgeoning cannabis industry. This is according to KZN Premier, Sihle Zikalala, who on Thursday delivered his State of the Province Address in Pietermaritzburg.

He said the exploration of the cannabis industry has stimulated hope among many who had always viewed this as a critical sector for economic growth. "Through the Moses Kotane Institute, the Province has since produced a comprehensive study on the green rush. This is to guide our interventions as government, including making substantial hectares of land available for cannabis production. This year, we will fast-track the implementation of Cannabis Master Plan. The MECs for Agriculture and Rural Development and Economic Development will elaborate further in their forthcoming budget speeches," the Premier said. In his State of the Nation Address earlier this year, President Cyril Ramaphosa, said government would review the policy and regulatory framework for industrial hemp and cannabis to realise the huge potential for investment and job creation.

Ramaphosa said the hemp and cannabis sector has the potential to create more than 130 000 new jobs. "We are therefore streamlining the regulatory processes so that the hemp and cannabis sector can thrive like it is in other countries such as Lesotho. Our people in the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and elsewhere are ready to farm with this age-old commodity and bring it to market in new and innovative forms," Ramaphosa said. He added that the social economy, including early childhood development, nursing, social work and community services, has significant potential not only to create jobs, but to provide vital services that communities need.