KZN animal sanctuary mourns loss of iconic African Fish Eagle

Durban – Crocworld, an animal sanctuary in Scottburgh, KwaZulu-Natal, is mourning the loss of an African Fish Eagle named Isis, thought to have died of old age this past weekend. Isis, 35, was found as a juvenile bird in the Hlathikhulu area by residents and was transported to the facility by the Centre for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife (Crow) in August 1987.

Because of the damage caused to her wings as a juvenile, Isis experienced a slump in her growth, according to Crocworld bird curator Ryan Ferguson. She was the second-oldest Fish Eagle in captivity, with a 43-year-old bird kept in Frankfurt , Germany, according to Zoological Information Systems (Zims), a global animal index. Ferguson told IOL on Wednesday that Isis was an ambassador for her species and the wild.

Ever since she arrived at the facility on the South Coast of KZN, Isis was unable to fly, which meant visitors at the park could get a close-up view of a Fish Eagle. Ferguson said Isis became an icon at Crocworld. “She was not a rare species per say, as we have a local pair that hangs around the centre. But what she was, was an ambassador for her species and for wildlife. Most animals that are injured cannot be let back into the wild. So people get to see them and experience them up close and personal.

“If you see something on TV or read it in a book, you don’t really communicate or connect with the animal and won’t feel that passion to want to preserve it. That is what she was, a bird people could connect to. Whenever they came here, they could call her and she would call back to them,” Ferguson said. Residents commenting on the Facebook post which Crocworld put up, shared stories of how the bird impacted their lives. Ansie Wood commented: “Condolences to all her family at Crocworld. Rest well Isis. I met you when I was about 17 and your beautiful call touched my heart and made me fall in love with Fish Eagles.”

Alma Maxwell said: “You were a delight to chat to and had the sweetest personality.” Yolene Moodley said: “I was fortunate enough to see her on Sunday. Will definitely miss interacting with Isis. My daughter is sooo sad.” Keran Baker commented: “I've been blessed to watch my kids grow up with Isis just as I did. Their absolute favourite part of Crocworld was to greet her and they always waited for her beautiful greeting back before moving on.”