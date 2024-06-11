KZN boat tragedy: Fishing vessel capsizes while netting sardines, one person remains missing at sea

A commercial fishing vessel reportedly capsized in the vicinity of Umgababa main beach on the KZN South Coast on Tuesday morning. It is understood the fishing vessel had been netting sardines when the tragedy occurred.

According to National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) spokesperson Craig Lambinon they responded just after 8am. “A commercial fishing vessel, capsized at the back line surf zone at Umgababa Main Beach, between Scottburgh and Amanzimtoti. There were reportedly four local adult men on the boat when it capsized. “eThekwini municipal lifeguards launched into the water to assist, while fellow boats, in the area at the time, also assisted.

He said a multi-disciplinary rescue operation including NSRI, SAPS, and various other emergency services ensued. “Three of the four men were rescued from the surf zone and brought back to the shore by eThekwini lifeguards and by fellow fishermen. “One man remained missing.”

Lambinon said one of the three men, believed to be the skipper, is suspected to have suffered a medical condition while he was on the beach. “After all efforts to resuscitate the man were exhausted sadly he was declared deceased. A search continued for the missing man.” The businessman is believed to be from Welbedacht in Chatsworth.

He said an aerial search was conducted by a private aircraft and a police helicopter. “eThekwini lifeguards launched surf rescue craft and conducted extensive search efforts for the missing man in and beyond the surf zone. “Despite an extensive air, sea and shoreline search there remains no signs of the missing man.”

The NSRI extended their condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the deceased man. “Our thoughts are with those affected by the tragedy and the family, friends and colleagues of the missing man. “Police and lifeguards are continuing in an ongoing search efforts for the missing man.”