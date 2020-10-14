KZN boy, 3, found dead in hole dug for fence

KwaZulu-Natal police have confirmed an inquest docket has been opened after a 3-year-old boy was found dead in a hole in uMhlumayo, Ladysmith.

According to KZN police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala, it is alleged the hole was dug for fencing.

“The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated and an inquest docket was opened at Ezakheni police station.”

Northern Natal News reported the boy had been missing since Monday.

The family and members of community went on a search for the child which ended at 10pm that night, the report said.