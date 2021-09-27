KZN braces for 6 days of solid rain but no snow predicted on the berg

DURBAN: After getting a taste of summer with soaring temperatures on Monday, KwaZulu-Natal residents can expect a week of rain from Tuesday. That’s according to various meteorological websites, including the SA Weather Service, who are predicting isolated showers from Tuesday and thunderstorms later in the week.

According to multiple weather forecasting sites, heavy rains are expected to hit KwaZulu-Natal from Wednesday, up to 100% predicted on the day and 80% on Thursday, in Durban. Friday eases up somewhat, with 30% of showers predicted. However, the heavens are expected to open on Saturday and Sunday, with an 80% chance of rain over those two days. Mild to heavy rain is expected until next Wednesday, when condition ease up. Celeste Fourie, a forecaster at the SA Weather Service, said the condition were typical for this time of year, when the east coast of South Africa usually experiences wet weather.

“We are entering out summer months and, generally, we can expect rain over most parts of South African,” Fourie said. “We are expecting some isolated showers for Tuesday, but Wednesday is looking like a good rainfall day for KwaZulu-Natal, when we are expecting widespread showers and rain. And then, for the rest of the country, the central part and the northern area can also expect a little bit of rain, except for the Northern Cape,” she said. While some websites are reporting that some parts of the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal could experience some snowfall next week, Fourie said the chances were highly unlikely.