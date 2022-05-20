KZN braces for cold front: Municipal and provincial disaster management teams on standby

Durban – With temperatures expected to drop over the weekend, municipal and provincial leadership have confirmed that disaster management teams are on standby. On Thursday, the South African Weather Service issued a Yellow Level 2 warning for KwaZulu-Natal.

“A cold front is expected to pass through KZN on Friday afternoon accompanied by a steep upper-air trough that develops into a cut-off low on Saturday. Models are indicating persistent rainfall over south-eastern parts of KZN from Friday evening continuing into Saturday evening that could result in flooding. Due to the recent impacts and saturated soils, significant impacts may occur,” said the weather service. Durban mayor Mxolisi Kaunda has instructed disaster management teams to be on alert following the warning about a cold front accompanied by disruptive rain which could lead to localised flooding. "Residents living in low lying areas, are requested to evacuate to safer areas, as incidents of mudslides are expected. The public must take note that the ground is still saturated following the heavy rains experienced in April," he said.

Picture: South African Weather Service

Kaunda further urged residents to pay attention to public notices on the City's social media platforms and to avoid circulating fake news. KZN Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC, Sipho Hlomuka, further urged residents to be cautious. "Residents are urged to take the necessary precautions in their efforts to get warm. Communities utilising generators, electric heaters and braziers are urged to follow safety precautions.

Communities residing in low lying areas could experience flooding as a result of the already saturated ground following the heavy rains experienced by the province in April. Disaster Management teams will continue to work closely with the SA Weather Service to alert communities should the cut-off low pressure system result in severe weather warning," Hlomuka said. IOL