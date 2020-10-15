KZN businessman in Forex fraud avoids jail

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban – A KwaZulu-Natal businessman found guilty of defrauding people of almost R7 million has avoided jail time. Jan Hendrik van Zyl was convicted recently in the Durban Specialised Commercial Crime Court for crimes committed around Durban between 2009 and 2014. According to Hawks spokesperson, Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo, the court heard Van Zyl, who owns a company called QPT Trading, had informed victims he was investing their cash in Forex Trading and promised them a 5% return of per month. The company was based in Newcastle and had branches in Amanzimtoti and Ballito. “The contracts were signed and he then paid out few monthly returns and abruptly discontinued paying,” said Mhlongo.

“The matter was reported to the police and the case docket was allocated to Hawks members from Durban Serious Commercial Crime to investigate.

“As a result almost R 4.5 million was recovered and paid back to the investors.”

Van Zyl was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment, wholly suspended for 5 years, on condition he was not found guilty of the same offence during the period of suspension.

In addition, the court ordered Van Zyl repay the outstanding amount of R2.4 million in instalments of R40 000 on a monthly basis through the clerk of the court.

In addition, the court ordered him to perform community service.

IOL