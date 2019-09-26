KZN Cogta MEC Sipho Hlomuka. File picture: Doctor Ngcobo/African News Agency (ANA).

JOHANNESBURG - KwaZulu-Natal MEC for cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) Sipho Hlomuka on Thursday condemned the violence that occurred at the Newcastle local municipality where a brick allegedly thrown by striking workers hit and injured the mayor Ntuthuko Mahlaba. “This attack on the mayor is not taken lightly by the department since mayors are public representatives who are tasked with spearheading the delivery of services to our communities. Threats, intimidation and assault on any mayor will never be tolerated by the department and strong action needs to be taken against those who are responsible for this heinous act,” said Hlomuka.

Hlomuka said he has called upon the law enforcement agencies to investigate the incident.

"No amount of industrial action can ever justify an attack on our public representatives. We are also calling upon workers in other municipalities to exercise their right to strike in a manner that respects the rule of law," said Hlomuka.

African News Agency (ANA)

