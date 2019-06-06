File image: IOL

Mooi River - Newly-appointed KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Sipho Hlomuka is holding an emergency crisis meeting with Eskom management and the leadership of the Mpofana Municipality, in Mooi River, of over the municipality's debt to Eskom. The troubled municipality, currently under administration, is in danger of Eskom imposing power cuts due to non-payment. It owes R123 million to the utility.

“As a department that oversees municipalities, we are intervening in the matter of imminent electricity switch-offs in municipalities by facilitating an urgent meeting with Eskom and the affected municipalities to find solutions that will satisfy the power utility and keep the lights on at Mpofana,” said Hlomuka in a statement.

KZN Cogta is also urging municipalities to improve their revenue enhancement strategies to prevent recurring stand-offs with Eskom. Municipal residents are likewise urged to honour their civic duties and pay for municipal services which include provision of electricity.

He said it was clear that municipalities cannot continue to provide services unless they collect revenue from those who benefit from these services.

Mercury