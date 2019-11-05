KZN Cogta MEC Sipho Hlomuka is mourning the death of his brother who was gunned down last week in an apparent ambush. File picture: Doctor Ngcobo/African News Agency (ANA).

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal MEC for the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Sipho Hlomuka is mourning the death of his brother Nathi Hlomuka who was gunned down in Ladysmith last week. According to Cogta spokesperson, Lennox Mabaso, Nathi and a friend were sitting inside a car that had been parked off when an unknown number of armed men allegedly walked up to the car and began shooting.

"Both men died at the scene. The assailants remain unknown to the police who continue to search for them. The deceased Nathi Hlomuka was an employee of the Department of Public Works in Ladysmith. He was 42-years-old," he said.

KZN Cogta Head of Department, Thando Tubane, extended condolences to the Hlomuka family.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with MEC Hlomuka and his family as they grieve this tremendous loss. May the MEC and his family find strength in prayer at this difficult time," Thando Tubane said.