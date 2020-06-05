KZN Cogta MEC rolls out R1.8bn budget plan

Durban - To mitigate the possibility that many local industries might close down post-Covid-19 and the ensuing job losses, the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs will ensure that municipalities will be supported with infrastructure development and measures to support surviving industries, attracting investment and reducing the red tape.

The department will also facilitate completion of infrastructure, especially water infrastructure projects.

This is according to KZN Cogta MEC Sipho Hlomuka who tabled his R1 879billion 2020/2021 budget on Friday.

Hlomuka said his department has been supporting municipalities with cleaning of public places and facilitating Covid-19 awareness campaigns and distribution of hand sanitisers.

"To ensure municipal funding for Covid-19, we have facilitated the settlement of government debt owed to municipalities. We have also supported municipalities in revising their budgets to include Covid-19 allocations," Hlomuka said.