KZN communities call for radical climate action and system change at counter COP event

As the world grapples with the devastating effects of the climate crisis, residents of KwaZulu-Natal gathered to voice their concerns and demand actionable solutions during the Counter COP Climate Week. The event, hosted by the South Durban Community Environmental Alliance (SDCEA) and groundWork, aimed to emphasise the urgency of phasing out fossil fuels and the necessity of a Just Energy Transition.

A protest march was held at Durban’s Suncoast Beach on Friday. Earlier in the week, community members, activists, and environmental experts came together to discuss a range of pressing themes, including the adverse effects of coal, oil, and gas, and the need for significant system change. The conference featured speakers from prominent organisations such as Earthlife Africa, Amadiba Crisis Committee, and the Centre for Environmental Rights, who highlighted the local and global politics of climate change.

The gathering at the Diakonia Council of Churches criticised the ineffectiveness of previous COP (Conference of Parties) summits, particularly in light of COP28’s perceived failures and the urgent need for system change. Speakers at the event accused COP of silencing front-line communities and failing to deliver tangible results or adequate financing for loss and damage caused by climate change. The conference culminated in a powerful call to action, uniting communities, movements, and civil society networks to escalate ground actions for systemic change.

In a bold response to the ongoing global climate crisis, community members from KwaZulu-Natal convened at the Diakonia Council of Churches for the Counter COP Climate Week. Organised by the South Durban Community Environmental Alliance and groundWork, the event aimed to address the critical climate issues and advocate for phasing out fossil fuels. Picture: Supplied "Let people decide," was a resonant theme, advocating for the legal principle of free, prior, and informed consent for communities impacted by extractive projects. Desmond D’Sa of the South Durban Community Environmental Alliance said the demands outlined by participants were clear and robust. “We are calling for a radical phase-out of fossil fuels, redirection of subsidies towards renewable energy, accountability for polluting corporations, and a mass rollout of clean energy options. We need energy sovereignty, the human right to food, and the need for food sovereignty and an end on the reliance on fossil fuels in food production,” he said.

The health impacts of the climate crisis were acknowledged as a public health disaster, with calls for the internalisation of health costs by polluters and urgent reform of the health system. Local service delivery and open democracy were also highlighted as vital in building resilience against climate impacts. The list of demands from KZN communities was comprehensive, ranging from decommissioning polluting facilities to ensuring gender justice as part of climate justice.