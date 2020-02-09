DURBAN - A wanted serial armed robber who has been on the run since July 2019 has been apprehended by community members while he was again robbing a business in Harding in KwaZulu-Natal and handed over to police, the South African Police Service (SAPS) in the province said on Sunday.
An armed man entered a business premises at KwaMbotho in Harding on Friday, Brigadier Jay Naicker said in a statement.
"At gunpoint, he demanded cash and instructed the staff to load cigarettes and tobacco into a plastic bag."
One of the staff members on the premises screamed for help, and members of the community came to their rescue and the suspect was apprehended. Police at Harding were immediately contacted and responded to the scene.
The 29-year-old suspect was found in possession of a homemade revolver with four rounds of ammunition. The stolen property was also recovered from his possession.