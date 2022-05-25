KZN company director and two others in court over R3m PPE tender fraud allegations

Durban – Three company directors have been arrested and charged for their alleged involvement in personal protective equipment (PPE) tender fraud amounting to R3million. Jayslin Naidoo, 43, Xolile Winston Zakhe and Richard Aron Meyer, both 46, appeared in the East London Commercial Crime Court on Wednesday.

Eastern Cape hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said the three directors were arrested in the early hours of Wednesday morning. “The charge emanates from the personal protective equipment tenders alleged to have been acquired fraudulently in May 2020.” It is alleged the directors in Gauteng provided fraudulent documents to the Department of Health in the Eastern Cape, in that they misrepresented being residents of the Eastern Cape.

“This was part of the requirements then,” explained Mgolodela. “On the same day, a 43-year-old director from Durban is also alleged to have misled the Department of Health in the Eastern Cape, claiming to have a lease agreement as well, thus qualifying him to benefit from the PPE tender. “Services were rendered by the respective companies and more than R3 million was paid by the department.”

The trio were released on R10 000 bail and the matter was adjourned to July 18. The trio face additional charges of forgery and uttering. IOL