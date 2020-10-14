KZN cop accused of raping woman at police station, due in court

Durban – The police officer charged with raping a 24-year-old woman in police custody is expected to appear in the Umbululu Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday. The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) confirmed that the arrest took place on Tuesday night. Department spokesperson Ndileka Cola said the suspect was being held at eManzimtoti SAPS, on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast. Cola said the police officer was suspected to have raped the woman while she was being held in police custody at the KwaMakhutha police station on September 25. “The suspect is scheduled to appear at Umbumbulu Magistrate’s Court facing charges of rape in police custody.”

Cola said the State would be opposing bail.

Earlier this week, the KZN police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Khombinkosi Jula, confirmed that the officer would be subject to an internal disciplinary process while the criminal case was investigated by Ipid.

Police said it was alleged that the victim and the 32-year-old officer were involved in an altercation at a tuck shop in KwaMakhutha.

“It is alleged that the suspect then took the victim to the police station to sort out the problem.

“While at the police station the victim was allegedly raped by the suspect, before being released.

“She reported the matter to her grandmother who took her to a clinic. The station commander was notified of the incident by the clinic and immediately initiated a criminal investigation before informing Ipid of the allegations. The police officer has not been at work since being served with a notice of the disciplinary investigation against him,” said police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker.

IOL