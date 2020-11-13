KZN cop finds colleague, suspect dead in police vehicle

Durban – The KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner said they would not rest until the person responsible for the brutal murder of a policeman this week was arrested. On Thursday night, Constable Jeandre Andries Jacobus Venter, 30, was gunned down while sitting in a police vehicle in Msinga. According to the police, Venter was based at Alexandra Road Vehicle Crime Investigation Unit, and his colleague was in the Msinga area to arrest two suspects. Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker, said the suspects were wanted in connection with a stolen motor vehicle from the Willowfontein on October 5. Naicker said the first suspect , 25, was arrested in Mbabane Road in Msinga.

“The police continued to another homestead to arrest the second suspect.

“Constable Venter remained in the vehicle with the arrested suspect.

“The other police officer proceeded to the second identified house and while he was a few meters away, he heard gunshots being fired.

“The police officer returned to the vehicle and discovered that Constable Venter and the suspect had sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the head and body.

“They were declared dead at the scene.”

Naicker said charges of murder were opened at Msinga SAPS and the Hawks had taken over the investigation.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula condemned the killing.

“It is sad to learn of a police officer being killed at the hands of criminals.

“We will not rest until we arrest all those involved and we have mobilised all our available resources to track the suspects involved.

“I would like to send my condolences to the family of our fallen hero.”

The police appealed to anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact Crime Stop number ‪08600 10111 or to report information anonymously on the MySAPSApp.

IOL