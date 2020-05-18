KZN cop in hot water for partying with colleagues during lockdown

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - Police are investigating one of their own for hosting a party to celebrate her 40th birthday with her colleagues last week. National police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo confirmed on Sunday that they instituted an investigation against the KwaZulu-Natal officer and her colleagues who attended her party at her house during the lockdown. "This matter was only brought to the attention of the KwaZulu-Natal provincial commissioner today (yesterday) and indeed both criminal and departmental investigations will be conducted," Naidoo said. Never mind physical distancing or wearing masks to contain the spread of Covid-19, there was no way a police clerk was going to miss out on celebrating her birthday. On Wednesday, the husband of the policewoman who is based at a station south of Durban, invited his wife's colleagues to celebrate her birthday during their lunch break.

All would have probably gone unnoticed, had she not posted the photos on Facebook.

The husband said he believed they did not violate any of the lockdown regulations, even though the women are seen standing close to each other and without masks while posing for photos at their home.

“For the past six months, she has been treated for depression and work has not been easy for her lately. I just wanted to cheer her up.

"It was a simple thing to make her feel loved and special,” the husband said.

He said they never thought anything was wrong with what they did nor posting the photos on Facebook.

“My wife posted it and then all of a sudden people were bad-mouthing us for having what they called a party.

"Screen shots were taken and posted in groups, but from what we know, the posts have been pulled down. It was far from a party.

"I had spent less than R150 and we didn't have more than 10 people attend. When people arrived they wore masks, were asked to keep their distance and sanitise their hands.”

He alleged that his wife's colleagues who had visited were at the centre of a conspiracy to ruin their lives.

* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak visit IOL's #Coronavirus trend page

** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the government's 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or go to SA Coronavirus for more information.