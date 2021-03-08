KZN cop wounds wife before turning gun on himself

Durban – Police have opened an inquest and attempted murder after a policeman was found dead and a woman was shot and injured following a domestic dispute in Verulam.

According to KZN police, an off-duty policeman was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head on Sunday evening.

“It is alleged a 34-year-old woman was shot and wounded following a domestic dispute at Oakford Road in Osindisweni.

“A body of an off-duty police officer aged 39 years was also found with a gunshot wound to the head. A firearm was found next to the body.”

Gwala said the circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated.