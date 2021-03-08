KZN cop wounds wife before turning gun on himself
Durban – Police have opened an inquest and attempted murder after a policeman was found dead and a woman was shot and injured following a domestic dispute in Verulam.
According to KZN police, an off-duty policeman was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head on Sunday evening.
“It is alleged a 34-year-old woman was shot and wounded following a domestic dispute at Oakford Road in Osindisweni.
“A body of an off-duty police officer aged 39 years was also found with a gunshot wound to the head. A firearm was found next to the body.”
Gwala said the circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated.
According to Paul Herbst from IPSS Medical Rescue, they had responded to the Verulam area for reports of multiple gunshots.
“Upon arrival it was established that two persons had been shot. Information from the scene alleges that a male produced a firearm and shot a female, who is believed to be his partner, before turning the gun on himself.
“The male succumbed to his injuries and the woman remains in a critical condition. SAPS were in attendance.”
IOL