KZN cops hunt for woman who snatched newborn after befriending mother
DURBAN – Police in KwaZulu-Natal are searching for a woman who allegedly snatched a baby in Durban this week.
According to provincial SAPS spokesperson, Captain Nqobile Gwala, the mother was waiting for a bus and was approached by the woman.
"The woman believed to be in her thirties offered to buy groceries for the child after she learned that the mother was unemployed. The complainant and the woman boarded a taxi to Dr. Pixley Kaseme Street in Durban for the woman to purchase some clothes for the infant," Gwala said.
She said they went to a shop and the suspect gave the mother money to buy goods for the baby.
Gwala said the woman informed the baby’s mother to leave the baby with her while she proceeded to purchase the required items.
"The complainant left her baby with the woman, who stood outside the shop. After a few minutes the mother of the child returned from the shop and discovered that the woman had disappeared with the infant. A case of kidnapping was opened for investigation," Gwala said.
Anyone with information that can assist Durban Central detectives in their investigation is requested to contact the investigating officer Sergeant Zulu on 082 750 8947/ 031 325 4079 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.
IOL