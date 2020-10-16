KZN cops make breakthrough in Normandien farm murder investigation

Durban - Five people have been arrested in connection with the murder of KwaZulu-Natal farming couple, Glen and Vida Rafferty. Spokesperson for police in KwaZulu-Natal, Brigadier Jay Naicker, said detectives from the Provincial Organised Crime Unit arrested and detained the men on Thursday night. "The suspects are in custody pending further investigation. A vehicle suspected to be used in the commission of the crime was also seized as part of the ongoing probe," he said. The Raffertys were found dead outside their home in August this year, both had sustained gunshot wounds. It is alleged that they were robbed prior to being murdered.

According to police reports at the time, the couple aged 63 and 60 were fatally shot by unknown suspects while at a farm in Normandien. Their dog was also shot dead. The suspects ransacked the house and cameras were destroyed. The suspects fled the scene with their vehicle. The vehicle was later found abandoned at Elandslaagte area.

Chess Security Farm Watch manager Dana Geel said Rafferty and Vida had last been seen in their vehicle on security cameras in Newcastle at about 9.15pm when they left town after a social visit to travel 45km to their farm. He said the couple were ambushed when they got home.

Naicker said the men were taken in for questioning. It is unclear if any have been charged at this stage.

IOL