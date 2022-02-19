KZN cops searching for suspects after netting R400k drugs in Phoenix raid

Durban - Police in KwaZulu-Natal are on the hunt for suspects following a R400 000 drug bust in Phoenix, north of Durban on Friday. SAPS provincial spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala, said officers arrived at a home in Univale Place to find that a group of people had fled from the outbuilding.

"A search was conducted at the outer premises and the back yard which resulted in the recovery of 10 200 capsules of heroin and 1 190 pieces of rock cocaine," she said. Gwala said police seized R3 000 in cash. "The recovered drugs are valued R425 000. Police are still searching for the suspects who fled. We are appealing to community to continue working hand in hand with police to make our province free from drugs," Gwala said.

In a separate bust, police arrested two people for unlawful possession of firearms. Gwala said police received a tip-off about illegal firearms being kept at homes in Mngwenya and Msobotsheni in Weenen. Police seized this AK47 and ammunition at a home in Weenen. Picture: SAPS

Illegal firearms that were tracked down at a home in Weenen. Picture: SAPS "The team went to two homesteads where the suspects, aged 40 and 46, were found in unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition. Police found a rifle and an AK47 with three rounds of ammunition. Another pistol with 17 rounds of ammunition was seized by police," Gwala said. She added that the accused will appear in the Weenen Magistrate's Court on Monday.