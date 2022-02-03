KZN cops track down Cato Ridge robbery suspects

Durban - Police in KwaZulu-Natal have arrested four more men in connection with a business robbery that occurred in Cato Ridge on Tuesday. "In a follow up multidisciplinary operation that was conducted, a further two suspects were arrested in Glebelands Hostel in Umlazi. One of the suspects was found in possession of a 9mm pistol with 13 rounds of ammunition. This brings the total number of suspects arrested to four," said KZN SAPS spokesperson, Brigadier Jay Naicker.

He said the four men, who are aged between 33 and 50, are expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on charges of armed robbery, unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition as well as kidnapping. Naicker said on Tuesday, a group of men entered a cellphone shop and robbed the staff at gunpoint. "The suspects stole a large number of cellphones before fleeing the scene in their getaway vehicle. Magma security was contacted and they immediately responded to the scene before alerting police.

“The suspects fled towards Umbumbulu. On a dirt road, the suspects lost control of their vehicle. They alighted from their vehicle while firing shots at responding officers," Naicker said. He said one of the suspects was arrested while others ran into the bushes. Police officers from the K9 Unit and Special Task Force also joined the chase.