KZN couple granted bail following allegations of almost R1m holiday scam rentals

A Durban couple accused of defrauding people through a holiday scam worth almost a million rand, have been granted bail.

Megasen Roland Chetty, 38,and Sarasvathi Belinda Pillay appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Friday on charges of fraud.

They were each released on R5000 bail and the case was adjourned to July 7.

According to KZN police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala, the couple’s court appearance follows a string of fraud cases that were allegedly committed between February 2018 to October 2019.

She said 14 cases of fraud had been opened in Chatsworth, Phoenix, Malvern, Town Hill, Tongaat, and other areas.

“Their modus operandi was to promise people to secure discounted holidays abroad and locally.The total amount of cash that was defrauded is R900 000.

“The dockets opened were transferred to the Provincial Commercial Crime Investigation for further investigation,” Gwala said.

The suspects were arrested on May 28.

Police are appealing to other people who may be victims of the scam to contact the investigating officer Constable Durugiah, on 082 334 8454.

IOL