KZN couple who bagged R16 million Powerball Plus jackpot plan to get medical aid

A KwaZulu-Natal couple’s dream of accessing private healthcare will be realised after they bagged the R16 million Powerball Plus jackpot. National Lottery Ithuba said the couple, both in their 60s, scooped R16,749,487.40 from the August 2, 2024 draw.

The winning ticket was purchased at a local retailer and the couple opted for a quick pick selection worth R22,50. The couple shared their plans with Ithuba: “With this money, we will finally be able to join a medical aid scheme and receive convenient healthcare.” Ithuba said the couple who were “living from hand-to-mouth” and survive through their small businesses, have gone without medical aid for the better part of their lives.

The religious pair described this win as an answered prayer. Ithuba said in the hours leading up to their windfall the wife said: “In the early hours before my husband went to check the ticket, I was awake at 3am praying for a way to improve our financial situation. I had no idea he would later come home with such amazing news.” Describing how this money will further improve their life, the husband explained, “We have battled a life of struggle and faced various challenges over the years, our house is also quite old, so we plan to purchase a new home”.

The couple said they would continue to be of service to their community by investing in charitable initiatives. They encouraged other participants who dream about the winning lottery, to actually play. “If you don’t put bait into the water, you cannot expect to catch any fish”, said the husband.