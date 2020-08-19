KZN Covid-19 survivor grateful to health workers who went above the call of duty

By Yenziwe Sohela Johannesburg - At the peak of the Covid-19 storm, a survivor says she owes her life to selfless frontline workers who put aside their fears and helped her to conquer the virus. Thembelihle Vilakazi, a hairdresser from Pietermaritzburg, wrote a thank-you letter to Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize, saying the outpouring of support and care she received from nurses and doctors during her 12-day stay at the Edendale Hospital gave her a renewed sense of hope in the public healthcare system. Vilakazi started experiencing flu-like symptoms on June 22, but shrugged it off as the common cold. Later that week, she decided to go to the doctor who prescribed medication.

However, despite seeing the doctor, Vilakazi said her symptoms worsened. Her husband then drove her to Edendale Hospital where a doctor assisted Vilakazi to get tested for coronavirus.

Her worst fears were confirmed: the results came back positive and Vilakazi started her journey to recovery.

The mother-of-one suspects she contracted the virus after attending a family funeral early in June.

“I knew something was wrong with my body because I couldn’t even taste and smell,” Vilakazi said.

When Vilakazi arrived at the hospital she said she was attended to with urgency as she was already struggling to breathe and feeling pressure in the chest.

“I was already in dire straits,” Vilakazi recalled.

“In that moment, I could have died if they didn’t put me on oxygen immediately.

“The clerk at reception quickly assisted my husband to fill in all the necessary paperwork and I was wheeled to the doctor’s rooms. I was stabilized and had to be admitted immediately.”

Vilakazi found a temporary home in the isolation ward.

“It was hard. In that moment, the nurses and doctors become your family because you’re not allowed visitors.”

She said nurses and doctors closely monitored her to ensure she did not experience respiratory distress. There were regular checks on her condition.

“The nurses were so unbelievable. It was the small things. You’re so vulnerable and weak, the care that you get is so important. Something small like a rub when I had body aches was a big deal. The love and care that I received helped me pull through,” says Vilakazi.

She recalled how once, in a moment of vulnerability, a nurse held her hand and told her she was going to pull through.

“I needed that. It was hard experiencing people dying right in front of you. I compare our doctors and nurses to soldiers who are fighting a war where they themselves might die.”

Vilakazi says she will never know who the nurses and doctors were who cared for, since they were clad in protective gear from head to toe.

“The ward had about 20 people, others were so sickly, they could not bath or feed themselves. The nurses, sometimes only three of them, would take turns bathing and feeding these patients and putting them back to bed. You don’t forget those moments,” she said.

“After being discharged, I was walked out by nurses and taken to my car. They don’t have to do that...they go the extra mile for their patients.”

Vilakazi urged government to employ more nurses to lessen the load.

“When you experience this, you realise that the little things nurses and doctors do count for a lot.”