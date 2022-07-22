KZN cyclist left for dead in alleged hit-and-run accident

Durban - A cyclist is fighting for his life after he was knocked down in an apparent hit-and-run on the KZN South Coast. The accident took place on Wednesday at around 6.30pm.

Story continues below Advertisement

According to Shawn Herbst from Netcare 911, they responded to a collision on the R61 outside Leisure Crest in Port Edward. “Reports indicate that a cyclist had been struck down in a hit-and-run. “Medics assessed the patient, an adult male, believed to be in his thirties, was found to have sustained serious injuries.”

Herbst said the patient was treated on the scene by paramedics before being transported by ambulance to a hospital for further care. In another accident, also on the KZN South Coast on Thursday morning, a pedestrian was injured after colliding with a cyclist. According to Herbst, the incident took place at around 7am on Wingate Avenue in Margate.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Reports indicate that a cyclist had collided with a pedestrian. “The pedestrian, an adult female in her late fifties, had sustained moderate head, facial and chest trauma and required advanced life support intervention to stabilise her. “Once treated, the patient was transported to a local medical facility for the care she required.”

Story continues below Advertisement

SAPS have been approached for comment. In September last year, two cyclists, aged 50 and 54, were killed after they were struck down by a vehicle on the R617 between Boston and Bulwer Road, near Howick. One cyclist died on the scene while the other succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

Story continues below Advertisement