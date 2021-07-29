KZN dam levels are on the decline but there is no need to panic, says DWS

THE Department of Water and Sanitation has reported a decline in dam levels in KwaZulu-Natal. However, it not a cause for concern. The department's Sputnik Ratau said dam levels in the province continue to experience a weekly decline, recording 70.1% from last week's 70.4%.

He said the decline was minimal and should not alarm residents. He said when compared to the same period last year, KZN's storage capacity had improved. It was at 59.7% during this time last year. KZN's water supply system, Umgeni, was doing incredibly well because it had recorded an above average percentage of 80.1% from last week’s 80.8%.

Ratau said the system, with five dams supplying it, stood at 69.9% last year. "Dams such as the Midmar in the Umgeni Water Supply System, which presently stands at 95.8%, is down from 96.9% as recorded last week,“ he said. Since last week, Nagle Dam has declined from 82.8% to 79.3%, the Albert Falls Dam is at 52.1% from 52.9%, and Inanda Dam is at 92.1% from 92.7%.

Hazelmere Dam has also dropped from 44.6% to 43.4%. Driel Barrage, Woodstock and Zaaihoek dams are unchanged at last week’s percentages of 94.1%, 86.6% and 78.4% respectively. Ratau said the Mearns Dam was on a downward spiral. "The Mearns Dam has declined sharply from 91.2% to 61%. It recorded 45.4% during a similar period last year," he said.

Spring Grove Dam is unchanged at last week’s 90.7%, while Ntshingwayo Dam is at 75.3% from 75.8%, and Wagendrift Dam at 98.5% from 99.0%. Goedertrouw Dam is at 72.6% from 72.9%. Also seeing a decline are the Klipfontein, Hluhluwe and Pongolapoort dams at 90.9%, 90.6% and 57.2% respectively. The dams recorded 92.3%, 91.5% and 57.4% respectively last week. "The department has called for prudent water use and urged residents to report water leaks and infrastructure vandalism to local authorities," Ratau said.