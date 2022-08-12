KZN Department of Health takes tough stance as it projects R3.6bn over-expenditure

Durban - The troubled department of health in KwaZulu-Natal, which in the past few months has faced repeated financial spending patterns queries from the Auditor General (AG), is projecting that its over expenditure in the first quarter of the 2022/23 financial year will hit a whooping R3.6 billion. As a result, the head of department, Dr Sandile Tshabalala, has instructed managers of the department to tighten their belts and act against employees who breach the public finance management framework which governs the use of state money.

This is contained in a confidential circular which was sent to deputy directors-general, programme managers, district managers, hospital managers, community health centre managers, head of institutions and head office managers on July 20. The circular was later leaked to IOL. It appears the circular was prepared by the acting chief financial officer, one Mr PB Shezi, even though it was eventually signed off by Tshabalala before it was circulated to their intended recipients.

Again, the circular was sent out a few days after the AG raised concerns that some tenders worth millions were issued by the department without checking whether it had the finances to pay suppliers after their work had been completed. Notably, the AG also said it was worrying that the department was not paying suppliers within the treasury-stipulated 30-day period. “The department is currently projecting an overspending of R3.6 billion in the 1st quarter of 2022/23 fiscal year. The Public Finance Management Act (PFMA 1 of 1999, as amended) defines overspending of a vote or a main division within a vote as unauthorised expenditure.

“In terms of PFMA section 38(1)9(c) (ii) the accounting officer must take effective and appropriate steps to prevent unauthorised, irregular and fruitless and wasteful expenditure and losses resulting from criminal misconduct. “Furthermore, section 39(1)(i) stipulates that (a) the accounting officer is responsible for ensuring that the expenditure of the department is in accordance with the vote of the department and the main divisions within the vote, and (b) effective and appropriate steps are taken to prevent unauthorised expenditure. “According to PFMA section 38(1)(i) the accounting officer of the department must take effective and appropriate disciplinary steps against any official in the service of the department who: (i) contravenes and or fails to comply with the provisions of the PFMA.

(ii) Commits an act that undermines the financial management and internal control systems of the department (iii). Makes or permits an unauthorised, irregular, or fruitless, and wasteful expenditure,” the circular reads. The circular also noted that the department has already been warned by the provincial treasury to stick to its allocated budget. “In addition, the provincial treasury to remain within the allocated budget,” reads part of the circular.

