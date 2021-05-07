KZN Department of Transport manager in court over R900k fraud allegations

Durban - A former area manager for the KZN Department of Transport has been released on R2000 bail following allegations of fraud and corruption.

Johannes Reynders, 59, appeared in the Durban Specialised Commercial Crime Court this week.

Hawks spokesperson, Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo, said it alleged that during the period of 2007 to February 2013, Reynders allegedly certified time-sheets and invoices of service providers.

“As a result, fraudulent claims to the value of R928, 826, 08 were processed by the KZN Department of Transport.”

“It is further alleged that Reynders received a gratification of R113 000 from those service providers.”

The case was postponed to June 22.

In a separate incident, Samkeliso Ngidi was charged with fraud for allegedly invoicing eThekwini Municipality for services that were not rendered.

The 45-year-old, who is the owner of Hlomuka Agricultural Services, was arrested by the Hawks members from Durban Serious Commercial Crime

According to Mhlongo, it is alleged that Ngidi defrauded eThekwini Municipality for an amount of R187 750.

“He allegedly invoiced the municipality for the services that were not rendered. He claimed that his company installed irrigation systems in different gardens at kwaNqetho. A case of fraud was reported at Point police station and the case docket was allocated to the Hawks members for further investigation.”

Ngidi appeared in the Durban Specialised Commercial Crime Court this week and was released on R3000 bail.

His case was adjourned to June 3.

IOL