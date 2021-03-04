KZN detective shot dead in alleged hit, hijacked motorist killed

Cape Town – A captain from the Umkomaas detective unit in KwaZulu-Natal was gunned down in an alleged hit while on his way to work on Thursday morning, police said. According to reports, the 55-year-old captain was approaching a speed hump on the M14 in the Roseneath area, a small township near Umkomaas, when the suspects opened fire. In the aftermath, a chase ensued between police on patrol and the suspects, who ended up getting out of their vehicle and fatally shooting a motorist, before speeding off in the victim’s vehicle. National police spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili said in a statement: “It is reported that at 7.15am a 55-year-old police detective captain, who was stationed at Umkomaas detectives, was killed in a drive-by shooting by four unknown assailants on the M14 road, Roseneath area.” The suspects' vehicle was spotted driving recklessly by Umkomaas police officers on patrol and a chase ensued.

“The suspects’ vehicle is alleged to have crashed into a truck during the high-speed chase. The suspects got out of their vehicle, robbed and fatally shot a motorist, aged 33, before speeding off from the crime scene in the victim's vehicle,” Muridili said.

A case involving two counts of murder and carjacking has been opened for investigation at the Umkomaas police station.

Muridili said a multidisciplinary team had been deployed to implement the 72-hour activation plan to investigate the shootings and apprehend the suspects.

“The national commissioner has urged all members of the SAPS to be extra vigilant at all times and to utilise their tactical expertise learnt through various training programmes offered to them while on and off duty, especially with the recent surge of police killings,” Muridili said.

Last month, two cops were gunned down execution-style in Taylor’s Halt, just outside Pietermaritzburg.

The officers, Sergeant Makhosaze Mdlangathi and Sergeant Mfikelwa Mtolo, were reportedly driving to Mtolo's homestead on a Saturday night when they were ambushed.

