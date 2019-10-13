File picture: SAPS Twitter

DURBAN - Detectives of the South African Police Service (SAPS) family violence, child protection, and sexual offences (FCS) unit in KwaZulu-Natal secured 35 terms of life imprisonment and 621 years imprisonment for perpetrators of sexual-related cases in September, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Sunday. FCS detectives "worked tirelessly to ensure that those accused of heinous crimes" were successfully prosecuted, Brigadier Jay Naicker said in a statement.

"With sexual offence cases being reported across the province, detectives were faced with cases where the accused ranged between six and 60 years old, while the victims ranged between seven and 58 years old. The highlight of their investigations was the conviction of serial rapist Moses Mavila, 27, who received 32 terms of life imprisonment for terrorising women in the Westville area."

During September, police arrested 242 persons for sexual offence cases. Twenty-three cases were finalised, with the accused being incarcerated for their deeds. The accused in these matters were convicted for crimes such as rape, sexual assault, robbery, assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, and attempted rape, Naicker said.

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Khombinkosi Jula commended the detectives for their hard work in securing these convictions. “These stiff sentences sends a clear message to those that abuse women and children that we remain committed to fighting gender-based crime on all fronts,” he said.