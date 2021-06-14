KZN diamond rush: experts head to Ladysmith to inspect site

DURBAN - Experts are expected to head to the KwaZulu-Natal town of Ladysmith, where crowds of people have gathered to search for diamonds. KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala said the Department of Minerals and Energy has promised to dispatch teams to the site.

“These teams include the department’s enforcement and compliance unit to conduct an inspection of the site,” Zikalala said. Videos and images circulated on social media at the weekend with ’illegal miners’ claiming to have discovered diamonds. However, many think the stones could be quartz crystals.

MINERS in Ladysmith believe they have discovered diamonds. Picture: KZN Provincial Govt/Supplied Zikalala said a team from the Council for Mineral Technology and the Council for Geoscience would include a geologist and would focus on establishing what items exactly had been discovered at KwaHlathi. He added that he was concerned by the reports of illegal mining activity at KwaHlathi, where the 'diamonds' were found.

Zikalala said they were concerned about the images showing that some people from as far afield as neighbouring towns and provinces were flocking to KwaHlathi.

Zikalala said they were concerned about the images showing that some people from as far afield as neighbouring towns and provinces were flocking to KwaHlathi. “We are worried that, if not brought under control, the situation could result in chaos and a possible stampede. We call for order and calm and urge all those involved to cease their operations and vacate the site so as to allow the DMRE (Department of Mineral Resources and Energy) to conduct a proper inspection of the site and of what has been discovered there,” he said. Zikalala warned that the illegal mining activities could be in violation of the Covid-19 regulations.