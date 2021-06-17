KZN, did you feel the earth move this morning?

DURBAN - PEOPLE living in parts of KwaZulu-Natal have reported feeling a tremor in the early hours of this morning. Volcano Discovery reported seismic activity between 2am and 4am. Further reports state the earthquake occurred at least 36km north-east of Pietermaritzburg.

"There are no details yet on the magnitude or depth of this earthquake. We expect more data to emerge," it said. The Council for GeoScience said there was no information on the alleged earthquake, from its or international monitoring systems. “The team is currently liaising with neighbouring country stations to check if they have any information recorded,” spokesperson Mahlatse Mononela said.

Residents living in KwaMashu, Inanda, Newlands and Hillcrest reported feeling the tremor.

"Inanda Road, Hillcrest. Heard a loud rumbling like a long deep thunder then (the) walls shook and creaked at 4am," wrote Tammy Swingler Cross. "I felt it and I'm in Newlands East," said Shanaaz Allie. Melissa Hazle said she felt it in Gillitts.

"Woke me from my sleep," she said.

www.volcanodiscovery.com/ Last month, the Council for GeoScience confirmed an earthquake in the Northern Cape. The council's Mahlatse Mononela said it recorded a 2.2 magnitude quake.

Jasper Knight, a professor at the Wits University's School of Geography, Archaeology and Environmental Studies, said such incidents happened all the time, often without people even feeling them. "This is due to the movement on rocks within the Earth's interior. This is nothing to worry about and there would be no damage caused," he said. Knight said that most times, unless a person was sitting still or near a window, they would never realise there had been a mini quake.