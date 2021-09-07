KZN disaster management teams dispatched to help families left homeless after torrential downpour destroys houses

DURBAN - Disaster management teams have been dispatched to two areas in KwaZulu-Natal to assist after families were left homeless following heavy rains on Tuesday. KZN Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Sipho Hlomuka said the teams were assigned to provide the necessary support to the affected families and to investigate the circumstances surrounding these incidents.

“The teams are continuing to monitor areas that are prone to weather-related incidents. Residents who experience weather-related incidents are urged to contact their local disaster management centre,” Hlomuka said. Heavy rain in and around Durban led to a landslide in La Mercy on the KZN North Coast where parts of a road collapsed and a section of a house was washed away.

Meanwhile, in KwaDukuza in Ward 16, a house collapsed as a result of the heavy rains. No injuries or fatalities were reported in these incidents which took place this morning. The South African Weather Services said warmer weather is predicted for the province for the weekend.