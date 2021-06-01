KZN disaster teams on high alert as cold front blows in

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Sipho Hlomuka has placed disaster management teams on high alert following warnings of a cold front on the cards for the province.

Hlomuka has also called on residents across the province to be vigilant.

The inclement weather is expected to bring significant snowfall over the Drakensberg Mountains and surrounding areas including Kokstad and Underberg. This could potentially lead to road closures and the risk of motorists being stranded.

Hlomuka called upon residents to carefully plan their trips and to keep a close eye on the weather.

“We are appealing to all communities in the areas that are expected to receive significant snowfall to be vigilant and to postpone any unnecessary trips,” he said.

The inclement weather is expected to extend to the northern parts of the province where the risk of localised flooding will be high as a result of the disruptive rainfall which is expected from this morning into the evening.

Hlomuka urged motorists and residents within the Mkhanyakude, eastern Zululand and eastern King Cetshwayo to exercise extreme caution, especially in low lying areas.

Disaster Management teams are on alert across the province and will be keeping a close eye on flood-prone routes and areas.

IOL