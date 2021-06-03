KZN disaster teams remain on high alert as province braces for a second cold snap

DURBAN - DISASTER management teams in KwaZulu-Natal remain on high alert as heavy rains continue to batter parts of the province.

KZN Cogta MEC Sipho Hlomuka said that since Monday teams have responded to incidents in Nquthu where five houses collapsed as a result of the heavy snow in the area. Specialised graders had to be used to clear snow-blocked roads between Underberg and Kokstad.

Hlomuka assured residents of the province that disaster management teams continued to be on high alert in anticipation of heavy rains that are expected in areas along the coast today.

According to the latest advisory from the South African Weather Service, heavy rains are expected in Ugu, Ilembe, Ethekwini, Umgungundlovu, and the King Cetshwayo and the Harry Gwala districts.

A forecaster at the South African Weather Services, Stacy Colborne, said a second cold snap is expected from today.

She said looking ahead, there was a 30% chance of rain and thundershowers across KZN.

"We have another cold front coming on Thursday and temperatures won't rise that much," she said.

Snowfall has been predicted for Kokstad, Royal National Park and Underberg for most of the day.

However, from Friday, most of the province will experience rain fall and cloudly conditions.

The weather should clear up by Saturday, making way for clear skies. Temperatures for the weekend could start off at 0°C reaching up to 16°C and 18°C in some parts.

