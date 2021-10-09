KZN driver crashes into taxi after allegedly fleeing from fatal car crash

Durban – A driver is expected to be arrested after he allegedly knocked down two pedestrians and tried to flee the scene. IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson, Paul Herbst, said the driver then collided with a taxi on the R102 near Tongaat.

"Upon arrival of advanced life support paramedics it was reported that a light motor vehicle had struck and killed two pedestrians and, when trying to flee the scene, the vehicle struck a taxi," Herbst said. He said the driver of the fleeing vehicle as well as the the taxi driver sustained moderate injuries and were transported to hospital. A driver crashed into a taxi near Tongaat after he allegedly knocked into two pedestrians and tried to flee the scene. Pictures: IPSS Medical Rescue In Viljoensdrift, a 47-year-old man was seriously injured last night when he lost control of his motorbike on the R716.

“ER24 arrived on the scene after a member of the public spotted the man lying in the veld. It is believed that the man had been lying there for several hours,” said ER24 spokesperson, Russel Meiring. A 47-year-old man was seriously injured last night when he lost control of his motorbike on the R716 in Viljoensdrift. Picture: ER24 He said medics assessed the man and found that he had sustained several injuries and was in a serious condition. He was treated and provided with pain-relief medication before being transported to a nearby hospital for further care. Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.