KZN driver dies after car ‘lifts into the air’ after crashing into roadworks

A horror crash in the early hours of Saturday morning left one person dead and two others seriously injured. The accident took place on the M13 Pietermaritzburg-bound near Shongweni offramp at around 3am.

A man died and two others were rushed to hospital. Picture: ALS Paramedics Garrith Jamieson from ALS Paramedics said they arrived on scene to find that a single vehicle had collided with concrete barriers before lifting into the air and coming to rest on its nose against a roadworks structure. “Paramedics quickly assessed the scene and found that one person - a male believed to be approximately 30-years-of-age - had sustained major injuries and there was nothing anyone could do for him and he was declared deceased at the scene. “Two other occupants had sustained serious injuries and they were stabilised on the scene before being transported to a nearby hospital for the further care that they required.”

He said events leading up to the crash where not known. In another road crash on Monday morning, a six-car pile-up on Dr Chota Motala Road in Pietermaritzburg left at least 10 people injured. Ten people were injured in a road crash on Chota Motala Road in Pietermaritzburg on Monday. Picture: KZN Private Ambulance Kwazulu Private Ambulance Service said when emergency services arrived on scene, they found that six vehicles had been involved in a collision.