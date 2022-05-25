KZN driver shot dead while dropping off staff

According to Prem Balram of Reaction Unit South Africa, the victim was dropping staff in the area just after 8pm.

Durban: A 30-year-old man was shot dead while dropping off staff in Mawothi Tuesday night.

“The victim was dropping off staff in the area when an unknown number of suspects approached the fully branded Toyota Avanza.

“It is alleged the driver attempted to reverse when the gunmen opened fire. He was shot in the body and head.”

Balram said the robbers then accosted the three passengers and robbed them of their valuables before fleeing.