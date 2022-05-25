KZN driver shot dead while dropping off staff

Durban: A 30-year-old man was shot dead while dropping off staff in Mawothi Tuesday night.
According to Prem Balram of Reaction Unit South Africa, the victim was dropping staff in the area just after 8pm.
“The victim was dropping off staff in the area when an unknown number of suspects approached the fully branded Toyota Avanza.
“It is alleged the driver attempted to reverse when the gunmen opened fire. He was shot in the body and head.”
Balram said the robbers then accosted the three passengers and robbed them of their valuables before fleeing.
“Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) received a call for assistance from the scene at approximately 9.37pm.
“When we arrived on the scene, both police and another private ambulance were also in attendance, and the driver of the vehicle was confirmed dead.
“The three other occupants in the vehicle were not injured.”
SAPS have been approached for comment.
IOL