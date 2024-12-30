KZN drownings: Man drowns in home pool, teen missing at sea

There have been a spate of drownings in KwaZulu-Natal over the festive season. In the most recent incident, a 20-year-old drowned in a residential swimming pool on Monday afternoon.

The incident took place in Montclair, south of Durban ALS Paramedics said they responded to reports of a drowning just before 3pm to find the South African Police Services (SAPS) in attendance. "It is believed a friend found the young male in the pool after the incident and pulled him from the pool and attempted to resuscitate him, however he was not successful," said Garrith Jamieson.

"Unfortunately paramedics were unable to help the man and he was declared deceased on the scene." He said events leading up to the incident were subject to a police investigation. In a separate incident, the search is ongoing for an 18-year-old teenage boy presumed drowned at a beach in Port Shepstone on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast.

According to National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) spokesperson Craig Lambinon their Shelley Beach control room received reports of a drowning in progress at Sea Park Beach in Port Shepstone on Sunday at around 5pm. He said the teenager reportedly went missing in the surf after being caught in rip currents while swimming. Following a search by various units there was still no sigh of the teenager.