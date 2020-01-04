Three men were arrested for possession and dealing in drugs and 13,000 capsules of heroin, with an estimated street value of R400,000 was recovered in Chatsworth, KwaZulu-Natal police said. PHOTO: Supplied/SAPS Twitter

Three men were arrested for possession and dealing in drugs and 13,000 capsules of heroin, with an estimated street value of R400,000 was recovered in Chatsworth, KwaZulu-Natal police said. The provincial drugs and firearm unit and the point task team conducted an operation on Friday in Havenside Drive in Bayview, spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said.

"They were following up information about the suspects who have a drug storage at a certain house in Havenside. Upon entering the house a search was conducted and heroin capsules were recovered from the suspects. The drugs were ready to be distributed to the sellers. Two suspects aged 35 and 37 were placed under arrest. One of the arrested suspects was out on bail for the similar offence," Gwala said.

"Further investigation was conducted at Saffron Road where a 65-year-old man was found in possession of drugs. Various drugs like heroin capsules, 98 mandrax and 10 packets of cocaine. The total number of heroin capsules recovered is 13,000. The estimated street value of the recovered drugs is R400,000."

They were charged for possession and dealing in drugs.