KZN duo charged for fleecing Blind and Deaf Society for millions denied bail

Durban - Two people, who allegedly defrauded the KwaZulu-Natal Blind and Deaf Society of R12 million, have been denied bail. Ruvanya Ramiah, 30, and Ayush Rambally, 31, made an appearance in the Durban Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Tuesday.

Spokesperson for the NPA in the province, Natasha Kara said they had been denied bail and would return to court next Tuesday for further investigation. Kara said the pair faced charges of fraud, theft and money laundering, for money they allegedly stole between March 2012 and December 2018. Ramiah had been an employee at the KZN Blind and Deaf Society.

