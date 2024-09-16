KZN e-Hailing app users brace for three-day strike

The KwaZulu-Natal e-Hailing Council’s protest against unfair labour practices and pricing is expected to kick off on Monday, impacting passengers and travellers in four major parts of the province. The council’s Sifiso Mabika said this action is being taken in response to several critical issues affecting the livelihood and safety of drivers and vehicle owners who operate on these platforms.

He added that there will be a shutdown of e-hailing apps in Durban, Pietermaritzburg, Richards Bay and Port Shepstone. Mabika explained that the current commission structure is unsustainable, with drivers and vehicle owners losing up to 40-50% on some trips. “This has led to severe financial strain, making it difficult for us to cover basic expenses such as fuel and vehicle maintenance. We demand that commission fees be reduced to the agreed-upon rate of 25%, ” he said.

Mabika said concerns have also been raised about driver safety. He said app users must register with a valid Identity Document and undergo a face recognition process ensuring that the identity of every user is verified. “This will greatly enhance the safety of both drivers and passengers,” he said. Drivers also want certain promotional officers to be removed as they lack transparency and negatively impact drivers' earnings.

Mabika said some trips are priced at promotional rates that do not fairly compensate the drivers, effectively operating at a loss. Finally, Mabika said drivers want the current age limits on vehicles be removed until the vehicles are fully paid off. “This will allow drivers to continue operating without the undue financial pressure of having to replace vehicles prematurely Uber,” he said.

Referring to an issue unique to Uber drivers, Mabika said drivers want the radar trip option removed. “It has proven to be unsafe, contributing to accidents and creating dangerous conditions on the road for drivers,” he said. "To ensure safety, we recommend that all users of e-hailing apps consider using alternative transportation options, as there is a strike targeting Uber, Bolt, and inDriver, which may put users at risk,“ Mabika added.

Meanwhile, the Airports Company South Africa has assured travellers that contingency plans have been put in place ahead of the planned protest. "Acsa expects no disruptions to operations at King Shaka International Airport (KSIA), amid an impending four to five day strike action by the KwaZulu-Natal e-Hailing Council scheduled to start on Monday," said Acsa's senior manager of Corporate Communications, Ernest Mulibana. Mulibana said to ensure a smooth travel experience, passengers are urged to allow for extra travel time.

"We also recommend use of the online check-in before departure. Despite the impending strike, other transport options such as airport accredited metered taxi operators, airport shuttles, car rentals and public transport services will still be available," he added. The transportation services at the airport can be located as follows: · Airport Accredited Metered Taxi operators are located outside the terminal building at the Pick-up zone.

· Public Transport and Airport Shuttles are located at the Coach staging area near long stay parking. · Car Rentals are located outside the terminal building near the Multi Storey Parkade. "Alternatively, visit the Acsa mobile app for details on our transport services. For further clarity our Passenger Information Agents at the information desk will be available to assist with directing travellers. We kindly encourage travellers to check our social media page for any developments on the matter," Mulibana said.