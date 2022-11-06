KZN earthquakes: Disaster management teams are monitoring the situation, says Cogta MEC Sihle Zikalala

Johannesburg – The Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) in KwaZulu-Natal has reached out to the Council for Geoscience regarding reports by the public and agencies on the minor earthquakes that took place on Saturday and Sunday morning in parts of the province.

MEC for Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Sihle Zikalala said: “The department has established contact with the Council for Geoscience which is a legislated body to determine the extent of tremors and potential impacts in the affected areas.”