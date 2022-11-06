KZN earthquakes: Disaster management teams are monitoring the situation, says Cogta MEC Sihle Zikalala

Johannesburg – The Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) in KwaZulu-Natal has reached out to the Council for Geoscience regarding reports by the public and agencies on the minor earthquakes that took place on Saturday and Sunday morning in parts of the province.
MEC for Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Sihle Zikalala said: “The department has established contact with the Council for Geoscience which is a legislated body to determine the extent of tremors and potential impacts in the affected areas.”
There have been no injuries or fatalities reported as a result of the earthquakes, so far.
“The department is liaising with all disaster management teams in the districts to assess whether there was any damage to infrastructure.” said Zikalala.
Residents have also been assured that the disaster management machinery is monitoring the situation and will be available for deployment where necessary.
“We wish to call for calm among all communities.” said MEC Zikalala.
IOL