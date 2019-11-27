KZN education MEC Kwazi Mshengu. File photo by Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - Member of the executive council (MEC) for education in KwaZulu-Natal, Kwazi Mshengu, on Wednesday called on parents to monitor their children during “pens down” parties. "We have over the years observed a trend where pupils organise parties themed 'pens down' in order to celebrate their last day in high school. These parties are usually dominated by drug and alcohol abuse and this phenomenon is not good for the livelihood of young people whose future still needs to be built and nurtured," said Mshengu.

Turning his attention to the 2019 National Senior Certificate exam, the MEC thanked everyone who was involved in organising, managing, and administering the 2019 examinations, which started in October. He also urged matriculants to donate school uniforms to those from less fortunate families.

The NSC results will be released on January 7.

