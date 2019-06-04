The MEC for Education in KwaZulu-Natal Kwazi Mshengu. File picture: Zanele Zulu/African News Agency (ANA).

Pietermaritzburg - Newly appointed KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Education Kwazi Mshengu has identified issues of poor discipline among teachers and learners at Laduma High School, outside Pietermaritzburg, as one of the key challenges that need to be addressed. He said Laduma High School was one of the poor performers in last year's Grade 12 exams. He paid a surprise visit to the school on Tuesday morning.

“It is one of the schools that performed poorly last year it dropped from 67% in 2017 to 47% last year. I went there to check the state of affairs as well as the culture of learning.

“There were challenges that we witnessed and that were reported to us, one including teachers that are not coming to school, at times they would disappear during lunch hours and learners that are also coming in late."

He said the school governing body was dysfunctional, which negatively impacted on the learning at the school. He said if they were not shaping up, the governing body would need to be dissolved and a new structure put in place so the environment of teaching and learning was not disrupted.

He said the infrastructure was dilapidated and curriculum coverage was a challenge. He said they would be looking to refurbish the infrastructure of the school this financial year.

Mercury