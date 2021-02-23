KZN Education MEC says matrics earned bragging rights as maths pass rate improves

Durban - Despite a “tumultuous academic year” KZN matrics achieved a pass rate of 77,6 percent with an increase in the maths pass rate.

Presenting the matric results on Tuesday morning, KZN Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu said it marked an important day in the history of presenting the National Senior Certificate (NSC) results.

“As we do so, understanding that this is a cohort that nearly lost the entire academic year. This is therefore a class of pioneers who were the first to face head on the Covid-19 pandemic in Grade 12 and to further sit for the National Senior Certificate examination under conditions never been experienced before.

“This is a class that earned the bragging rights for weathering the storm and coming out of it unscathed.

“The tests, trials and tribulations that you all had to go through bears testimony to the fact that from here, you will go very far and remain ready to deal with any challenges that you might encounter along the way.“