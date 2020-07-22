KZN Education suspends four senior managers

Durban - While the MEC for Education in KwaZulu-Natal prepares to give insight into a forensic report on his department regarding the procurement and supply of sanitary towels to the province's schools, it is understood that four senior managers have been placed on suspension.

In an internal circular, which has been seen by IOL, the department announced that it was placing four senior managers on precautionary suspension as the allegations of misconduct are serious and the department believes that the presence of the four managers at the workplace may jeopardise the investigation.

The four managers work in the department's Institution Development Support, Social Enrichment Programs, Employee Relations and Special Needs Education units.

They were placed on precautionary suspension to allow the department an opportunity to investigate the allegations of misconduct.

The Mercury previously reported that at least two senior managers were on the verge of being suspended.