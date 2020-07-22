KZN Education suspends four senior managers
Durban - While the MEC for Education in KwaZulu-Natal prepares to give insight into a forensic report on his department regarding the procurement and supply of sanitary towels to the province's schools, it is understood that four senior managers have been placed on suspension.
In an internal circular, which has been seen by IOL, the department announced that it was placing four senior managers on precautionary suspension as the allegations of misconduct are serious and the department believes that the presence of the four managers at the workplace may jeopardise the investigation.
The four managers work in the department's Institution Development Support, Social Enrichment Programs, Employee Relations and Special Needs Education units.
They were placed on precautionary suspension to allow the department an opportunity to investigate the allegations of misconduct.
The Mercury previously reported that at least two senior managers were on the verge of being suspended.
At the time, department spokesperson Sihle Mlotshwa confirmed the suspensions.
Asked whether the suspensions were linked to the investigation into the sanitary pads, Mlotshwa said he was not privy to the details and would not comment on that.
Meanwhile, MEC Kwazi Mshengu is expected to released the forensic report on Thursday.
The forensic investigation was conducted after allegations surfaced that there was an oversupply of sanitary towels in the province's schools and there were irregularities in the tender to supply them.
Earlier this year, it was reported that close to R50 million had been set aside for the provision of sanitary towels to poor schools in the province.
IOL