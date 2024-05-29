Independent Online
KZN elections incident-free, KZN top cop confirms

The police commissioner of KwaZulu-Natal, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi took to the skies to monitor the elections. Picture: SAPS

Published 7m ago

The police commissioner of KwaZulu-Natal, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi said no incidents had been reported by Wednesday afternoon.

Voting stations opened at 7am across the country.

Mkhwanazi provided an update at around 3pm, following a helicopter ride where he monitored the eThekwini District from the skies.

“The eThekwini District has the highest number of voting stations which were categorised as high risk,” said KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda.

“The PC confirmed that no incidents have been reported thus far and he said that police deployment at strategic areas in KwaZulu-Natal will remain in place, until after the new government has taken over the reigns and the province is declared stable.”

Over 500 police officers have been deployed all over the province.

Most of the officers, aside from eThekwini, were sent to Zululand where it is also considered high-risk, given the number of voting stations.

Meanwhile, people have gone out in their numbers to vote, with many saying they are hoping for change.

While some voters opted to use the early morning to cast their vote, there are still people streaming into voting stations.

Voting stations are set to close at 9pm tonight.

IOL News

