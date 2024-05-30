KZN elections: Voter killed after falling off moving bakkie, IEC official arrested and another assaulted

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) in KwaZulu-Natal said 17% of votes in the province have been audited by Thursday just before midday. The IEC's Provincial Electoral Officer in KwaZulu-Natal, Ntombifuthi Masinga provided an update on the elections at around noon on Thursday at the Durban ICC.

Masinga said at least 2% of voting stations were still counting votes. The areas included the likes of eThekwini metro, District 22, District 29, Dundee, Newcastle and Kokstad, areas that carried the highest numbers of voters. Masinga said there were some incidents reported in KZN, including where an IEC official was allegedly assaulted by a voter because their name did not appear on the voters’ roll.

Masinga said they sadly heard of two incidents where two people lost their lives. “In the first instance, a voter fell off a bakkie that was transporting people and was run over by the vehicle. “In the Harry Gwala District a voter was stabbed outside a voting station. It was unfortunate incident, that had nothing to do with the electoral process.”

Masinga also confirmed that an IEC official in Plessislaer in the KZN Midlands had been arrested. She said the official who was an area manager had realised that a box of ballot papers had been left at the storage site during distribution. She explained that area managers play an integral part of the distribution value chain, between storage sites and voting stations.

“The official, after realising they had left one box during the dispatch, decided to take it to the voting station, he was then accosted by political parties and they called the SAPS. “It was a sealed box of additional ballots, but because the SAPS were advised that all ballots had been issued, the official had to go and answer to the police. “The box of ballots was confiscated as part of the evidence. We have been informed and we have shared out version.”

Despite the hiccups where people queued until late into the night to cast their vote, Masinga said the IEC appreciates how voters value their democracy. She said political parties and candidates have until 9pm on Friday, May 31 to lodge Section 55 objections. “These objections could have material impacts on the results that we would have issued.”

She said all vote counting would be concluded on Thursday. Masinga said capturing and auditing of results is expected to be concluded by midday on Friday. The preliminary results are expected to be released on Sunday.